Report: Heat to re-sign Kyle Guy, Chris Silva to new 10-day contracts

Kyle Guy and Chris Silva quickly made a positive impact on the Heat and are coming back for more.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

Just one day after the expiration of several 10-day hardship contracts, the Miami Heat are reportedly signing guard Kyle Guy as well as forward Chris Silva to another 10-day contract.

Though it was former Heat point guard Mario Chalmers that drew all the attention when the Heat were forced to sign several players to fill out their thin roster, it was Guy who quickly made the most impact on the court.

He played in five games and averaged 9.8 points on sizzling 51.4% FG shooting — including a highly impressive 45% accuracy from 3-point range — along with 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes. Beyond the stats however, Guy passed the eye test with his aggressiveness and willingness to get his hands dirty and take charges or nab timely steals. (I couldn’t have been the only one to recall Mike Miller long before Guy’s shoe flew off at one point last week.)

Silva, 25, averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across six games during his latest stint with the Heat.

Though Gabe Vincent recently exited protocols, he was unavailable to play on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns. Two-way contract guard Marcus Garrett apparently still remains in the league’s health and safety protocols which necessitated re-signing Guy to a new 10-day emergency contract. Later came the news that Markieff Morris, who is still recovering from whiplash several weeks after sustaining the injury and has missed 30 games so far, has also been placed in protocols which allowed Miami to retain Silva for the time being.

