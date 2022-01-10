Report: Heat to re-sign Kyle Guy, Chris Silva to new 10-day contracts

Just one day after the expiration of several 10-day hardship contracts, the Miami Heat are reportedly signing guard Kyle Guy as well as forward Chris Silva to another 10-day contract.

The Miami Heat are planning to sign guard Kyle Guy to a second 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Guy has averaged nearly 10 points on 45 percent three-point shooting in five games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2022

Heat plans to sign Kyle Guy and Chris Silva to 10-day contracts as COVID-19 replacements, likely tomorrow. Marcus Garrett is still in protocols and now Markieff Morris also in protocols. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 10, 2022

Though it was former Heat point guard Mario Chalmers that drew all the attention when the Heat were forced to sign several players to fill out their thin roster, it was Guy who quickly made the most impact on the court.

He played in five games and averaged 9.8 points on sizzling 51.4% FG shooting — including a highly impressive 45% accuracy from 3-point range — along with 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes. Beyond the stats however, Guy passed the eye test with his aggressiveness and willingness to get his hands dirty and take charges or nab timely steals. (I couldn’t have been the only one to recall Mike Miller long before Guy’s shoe flew off at one point last week.)

Silva, 25, averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across six games during his latest stint with the Heat.

Though Gabe Vincent recently exited protocols, he was unavailable to play on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns. Two-way contract guard Marcus Garrett apparently still remains in the league’s health and safety protocols which necessitated re-signing Guy to a new 10-day emergency contract. Later came the news that Markieff Morris, who is still recovering from whiplash several weeks after sustaining the injury and has missed 30 games so far, has also been placed in protocols which allowed Miami to retain Silva for the time being.