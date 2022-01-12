GameThread: Miami Heat (25-15) @ Atlanta Hawks (17-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (25-15) complete their “road trip” tonight against the disappointing Atlanta Hawks (17-22).

Dewayne Dedmon returns to action after a lengthy absence and will come off the bench. Jimmy Butler remains out for the Heat.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning)

Jimmy Butler: out (ankle)

ATLANTA:

Solomon Hill: out (hamstring)

Clint Capela: doubtful (ankle)

Cam Reddish: questionable (ankle)

De’Andre Hunter: questionable (wrist)

Sharife Cooper: questionable (thumb)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)