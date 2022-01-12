 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (25-15) @ Atlanta Hawks (17-22)

Miami completes their lengthy stretch of road games tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (25-15) complete their “road trip” tonight against the disappointing Atlanta Hawks (17-22).

Dewayne Dedmon returns to action after a lengthy absence and will come off the bench. Jimmy Butler remains out for the Heat.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
  • Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning)
  • Jimmy Butler: out (ankle)

ATLANTA:

  • Solomon Hill: out (hamstring)
  • Clint Capela: doubtful (ankle)
  • Cam Reddish: questionable (ankle)
  • De’Andre Hunter: questionable (wrist)
  • Sharife Cooper: questionable (thumb)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Hawks Position Heat
Trae Young PG Kyle Lowry
Bogdan Bogdanovich SG Max Strus
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot SF Caleb Martin
John Collins PF PJ Tucker
Onyeka Okongwu C Omer Yurtseven

