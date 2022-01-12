GameThread: Miami Heat (25-15) @ Atlanta Hawks (17-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (25-15) complete their “road trip” tonight against the disappointing Atlanta Hawks (17-22).
Dewayne Dedmon returns to action after a lengthy absence and will come off the bench. Jimmy Butler remains out for the Heat.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols)
- Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
- Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning)
- Jimmy Butler: out (ankle)
ATLANTA:
- Solomon Hill: out (hamstring)
- Clint Capela: doubtful (ankle)
- Cam Reddish: questionable (ankle)
- De’Andre Hunter: questionable (wrist)
- Sharife Cooper: questionable (thumb)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Trae Young
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Bogdan Bogdanovich
|SG
|Max Strus
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|SF
|Caleb Martin
|John Collins
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Onyeka Okongwu
|C
|Omer Yurtseven
