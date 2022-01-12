Heat cruise past Hawks, 115-91

The Miami Heat went into halftime with a five-point lead over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. At the 6:34 mark of the third quarter, Miami went up 75-53.

The Heat used a decisive 19-2 run to open the second half to blow out the Hawks 115-91 and win their third straight game. Max Strus, who again started tonight, went on a personal 8-0 run to open the period. Then, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and P.J. Tucker got in on the action.

Opened the half with back-to-back Max 3s pic.twitter.com/KvfcpzIoJc — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 13, 2022

And when Atlanta cut the deficit to 14 early in the fourth quarter, Omer Yurtseven made back-to-back scores to push the Heat lead back to 18. Yurtseven scored nine of his 13 points in the final period and again showcased his passing skills with six assists.

Omer Yurtseven is too strong for John Collins @MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/jSBsVZE2M4 — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) January 13, 2022

Again playing without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Miami continued to show resiliency and improve to 26-15 on the season. Miami is now just percentage points behind the Brooklyn Nets for second place in the East. Who would’ve guessed that after the news of Adebayo’s injury broke?

The Heat started the game flat — turning the ball over, missing shots, and down 13-2. But Tyler Herro’s substitution turned the game around. He both scored and found open teammates to get the Heat back in the game before the third quarter explosion.

But a block on a potential alley-oop stood as Herro’s best highlight of the night. The third-year guard finished one rebound shy of a triple-double — 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

The Tyler block that everyone is asking to see ⬇️@raf_tyler // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2DZcR5KDk3 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 13, 2022

Players on the Heat bench even yelled at Yurtseven for grabbing a rebound from Herro late in the fourth quarter. The rookie center collected 10 boards to extend his streak of double-figure rebounds Wednesday night. Tonight, both Yurtseven and Herro made winning plays to secure the win.

Herro was 2 rebounds from the triple-double...@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/Ns0aSGPgv5 — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) January 13, 2022

Both Gabe Vincent (health and safety protocols) and Dewayne Dedmon (knee injury) returned to the floor Wednesday night. Dedmon grabbed eight boards and scored six points in 18 minutes, while Vincent knocked down four 3-pointers to score 14 points. Erik Spoelstra was able to rest Kyle Lowry for the entire fourth quarter because he had a quality backup point guard in Vincent to help protect the lead.

Seven Heat players scored in double figures. Caleb Martin drove to the rim to compensate for some of Butler’s production. Martin actually finished with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. He has consistently elevated his game when the circumstances have called for it.

P.J. Tucker knocked down two 3s — including one from above-the-break — and continued to help Miami run well on both ends of the floor. Duncan Robinson knocked down three 3s, and hit all three free throws when he got fouled on another attempt. Although Lowry didn’t score until the third quarter, he had six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Heat will host the Hawks at the FTX Arena Friday at 8 p.m.