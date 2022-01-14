GAME PREVIEW: Hawks visit Miami for a rematch

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (26-15) beat the Atlanta Hawks (17-23) up pretty good in the second half on Wednesday night. Now, the two teams will face off again, but this time in Miami. And there’s a chance the Heat will be welcoming back their best player, Jimmy Butler.

Tyler Herro put on a clinic with a near triple-double on Wednesday and controlled the game from the moment he came in. The Heat put the clamps on Trae Young and also hunted him on defense to create mismatches in the Heat’s favor. Miami got another big assist game from Omer Yurtseven (6 assists) and they welcomed back Dewayne Dedmon who provided much-needed depth in the front court off the bench.

The Heat is getting more healthy and it’s helping. John Collins started to get chirpy at the end of the game on Wednesday, and I expect him to come out with a chip on his shoulder and look to make a bigger impact on the game.

All in all, both of these teams need to make shots to be successful, let’s see who comes out ready to score.

The Hawks made a trade on Thursday, sending 22-year-old Cam Reddish to the Knicks along with Solomon Hill in exchange for a first-round pick and Kevin Knox.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 61% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS HAWKS: FRIDAY, JANUARY 14 AT 8:00 PM.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning)

Jimmy Butler: questionable (ankle)

ATLANTA:

Clint Capela: doubtful (ankle)

Sharife Cooper: questionable (thumb)

Kevin Knox: TBD

Jalen Johnson: out

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Hawks Position Heat Hawks Position Heat Trae Young PG Kyle Lowry Bogdan Bogdanovich SG Max Strus Kevin Huerter SF Caleb Martin John Collins PF PJ Tucker Onyeka Okongwu C Omer Yurtseven

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

