Reacts: Who’s going to be a first-time All-Star?

When the second fan voting for the NBA All-Star game came out this week, Tyler Herro dropped from the top 10 vote-getters for East guards. It’s another sign that maybe he doesn’t have the criteria just yet to be considered an All-Star.

Fortunately, we all knew that Herro wasn’t going to be selected by the fans. It will be up to the coaches to select him as a representative of the Heat as a reserve — and his chances rise if Miami continues to climb the East standings as Jimmy Butler sits out.

But in Reacts, we asked who is going to be the most likely first-time All-Star this season, and the answer won’t surprise you: Ja Morant. He’s been carving up the league as the Grizzlies win at a rate that they haven’t done in a long time. Here are the official results:

No one is surprised by Morant at the top — maybe what is hard for Heat fans to swallow is that there are three East guards on there and not Tyler Herro.

Fred VanVleet: 22.0 PPG / 6.6 APG / 4.9 RPG

LaMelo Ball: 19.3 PPG / 7.6 APG / 7.3 RPG

Darius Garland: 19.1 PPG / 7.5 APG / 3.2 APG

Tyler Herro: 20.7 PPG / 4.1 APG / 5.1 RPG

Clearly, Herro needs to stuff the stat sheet a little bit more, but he should be right there in the conversation considering the Heat are 2nd in the East. Regardless, you’ll see Morant as a first-time All-Star just as the fans are predicting.

