GameThread: Atlanta Hawks (17-23) @ Miami Heat (26-15)

Jimmy Butler returns to the starting lineup while the Miami Heat return to the FTX Arena.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (26-15) return home to host the Atlanta Hawks (17-23) at the FTX Arena with tip-off scheduled for 8:00pm EST.

Jimmy Butler returns to the starting lineup after recovering from a sprained right ankle while Max Strus continues to start over Duncan Robinson.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
  • Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning)

ATLANTA:

  • Clint Capela: out (ankle)
  • Kevin Knox: out (not with the team)
  • Jalen Johnson: out (left ankle sprain)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Hawks Position Heat
Trae Young PG Kyle Lowry
Bogdan Bogdanovich SG Max Strus
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot SF Jimmy Butler
John Collins PF PJ Tucker
Onyeka Okongwu C Omer Yurtseven

