GameThread: Atlanta Hawks (17-23) @ Miami Heat (26-15)

The Miami Heat (26-15) return home to host the Atlanta Hawks (17-23) at the FTX Arena with tip-off scheduled for 8:00pm EST.
Jimmy Butler returns to the starting lineup after recovering from a sprained right ankle while Max Strus continues to start over Duncan Robinson.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols)
- Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
- Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning)
ATLANTA:
- Clint Capela: out (ankle)
- Kevin Knox: out (not with the team)
- Jalen Johnson: out (left ankle sprain)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Trae Young
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Bogdan Bogdanovich
|SG
|Max Strus
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|John Collins
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Onyeka Okongwu
|C
|Omer Yurtseven
