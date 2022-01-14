GameThread: Atlanta Hawks (17-23) @ Miami Heat (26-15)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (26-15) return home to host the Atlanta Hawks (17-23) at the FTX Arena with tip-off scheduled for 8:00pm EST.

Jimmy Butler returns to the starting lineup after recovering from a sprained right ankle while Max Strus continues to start over Duncan Robinson.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning)

ATLANTA:

Clint Capela: out (ankle)

Kevin Knox: out (not with the team)

Jalen Johnson: out (left ankle sprain)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)