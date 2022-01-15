GAME PREVIEW: Heat back in action to host 76ers

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (27-15) return to action Saturday night at the FTX Arena to host the Philadelphia 76ers (24-17), one night after beating the Atlanta Hawks in their first game back from their five-game road trip.

This is the second in a stretch of eight home games in their next nine Heat games.

Philadelphia hasn’t missed Ben Simmons lately, having won nine of their last 11 games while they seek trade offers for their disgruntled point guard. They beat the Boston Celtics 111-99 at home in their last game. Joel Embiid led his team with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 64% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS 76ers: SATURDAY, JANUARY 15 AT 8:00 PM.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning)

PHILADELPHIA:

Ben Simmons: out (not with team)

Danny Green: out

Shake Milton: out

Matisse Thybulle: out

LINEUPS

Projected Starters 76ers Position Heat 76ers Position Heat Tyrese Maxey PG Kyle Lowry Seth Curry SG Max Strus Matisse Thybulle SF Jimmy Butler Tobias Harris PF PJ Tucker Joel Embiid C Omer Yurtseven

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

