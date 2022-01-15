GameThread: Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) @ Miami Heat (27-15)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (27-15) seek their eighth straight victory at the FTX Arena when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) tonight at 8:00pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning)

PHILADELPHIA:

Ben Simmons: out (not with team)

Danny Green: out

Shake Milton: out

Matisse Thybulle: day-to-day

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)