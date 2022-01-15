GameThread: Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) @ Miami Heat (27-15)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (27-15) seek their eighth straight victory at the FTX Arena when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) tonight at 8:00pm.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols)
- Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
- Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning)
PHILADELPHIA:
- Ben Simmons: out (not with team)
- Danny Green: out
- Shake Milton: out
- Matisse Thybulle: day-to-day
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|76ers
|Position
|Heat
|76ers
|Position
|Heat
|Tyrese Maxey
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Seth Curry
|SG
|Max Strus
|Matisse Thybulle
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Tobias Harris
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Joel Embiid
|C
|Omer Yurtseven
