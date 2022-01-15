 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) @ Miami Heat (27-15)

Heat back in action tonight at home in the clash of two East rivals.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (27-15) seek their eighth straight victory at the FTX Arena when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) tonight at 8:00pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
  • Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning)

PHILADELPHIA:

  • Ben Simmons: out (not with team)
  • Danny Green: out
  • Shake Milton: out
  • Matisse Thybulle: day-to-day

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

76ers Position Heat
Tyrese Maxey PG Kyle Lowry
Seth Curry SG Max Strus
Matisse Thybulle SF Jimmy Butler
Tobias Harris PF PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid C Omer Yurtseven

