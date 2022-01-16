Heat to waive Garrett, sign Guy to two-way contract

The Miami Heat will keep Kyle Guy for the rest of this season. Unfortunately, it took a Marcus Garrett season-ending injury to happen.

Garrett, who was on a two-way contract, will undergo wrist surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season. He will rehab with Miami for the rest of the season. The Heat will sign Kyle Guy to replace that spot.

The Heat have waived Marcus Garrett due to an injury. They now plan to sign Kyle Guy to a two-way contract. Garrett will undergo wrist surgery and then rehabilitate with the team the balance of the season. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 16, 2022

Caleb Martin has the Heat’s other two-way roster spot, but Miami is expected to convert his contract to a standard one. After that happens — probably in March to avoid hitting the luxury tax — Miami will have another two-way roster spot to sign an additional player.

The Heat initially signed Guy to a 10-day contract in late December after the COVID-19 wave decimated Miami’s roster. He immediately established himself as the best of a group of replacement players that included lottery pick Nik Stauskus and former Heat player Chris Silva. In his first game with Miami on New Year’s Eve, Guy hit four 3s in a win over the Houston Rockets.

Who's that new Guy? His name is Kyle. pic.twitter.com/QfFD0r6URk — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 1, 2022

Another player Miami signed after their COVID outbreak, two-time champion Mario Chalmers, recently signed with the Heat G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce.