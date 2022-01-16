 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Heat to waive Garrett, sign Guy to two-way contract

Garrett will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.

By Diego Quezada
Cleveland Charge v Sioux Falls Skyforce Photo by Dave Eggen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat will keep Kyle Guy for the rest of this season. Unfortunately, it took a Marcus Garrett season-ending injury to happen.

Garrett, who was on a two-way contract, will undergo wrist surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season. He will rehab with Miami for the rest of the season. The Heat will sign Kyle Guy to replace that spot.

Caleb Martin has the Heat’s other two-way roster spot, but Miami is expected to convert his contract to a standard one. After that happens — probably in March to avoid hitting the luxury tax — Miami will have another two-way roster spot to sign an additional player.

The Heat initially signed Guy to a 10-day contract in late December after the COVID-19 wave decimated Miami’s roster. He immediately established himself as the best of a group of replacement players that included lottery pick Nik Stauskus and former Heat player Chris Silva. In his first game with Miami on New Year’s Eve, Guy hit four 3s in a win over the Houston Rockets.

Another player Miami signed after their COVID outbreak, two-time champion Mario Chalmers, recently signed with the Heat G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce.

