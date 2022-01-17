 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Toronto Raptors (21-19) @ Miami Heat (27-16)

Bam Adebayo makes his return to the Heat starting lineup tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (27-16) host the Toronto Raptors (21-19) at the FTX Arena tonight at 7:30pm.

Bam Adebayo is back in action and in the starting lineup, as well as Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent. Max Strus will come off the bench after starting in his last eight games played.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (conditioning)
  • Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

TORONTO:

  • Khem Birch: out (nose)
  • Goran Dragic: out (personal)
  • Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Raptors Position Heat
Fred VanVleet PG Gabe Vincent
OG Anunoby SG Duncan Robinson
Scottie Barnes SF Jimmy Butler
Precious Achiuwa PF PJ Tucker
Pascal Siakam C Bam Adebayo

