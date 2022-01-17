GameThread: Toronto Raptors (21-19) @ Miami Heat (27-16)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (27-16) host the Toronto Raptors (21-19) at the FTX Arena tonight at 7:30pm.

Bam Adebayo is back in action and in the starting lineup, as well as Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent. Max Strus will come off the bench after starting in his last eight games played.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditioning)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

TORONTO:

Khem Birch: out (nose)

Goran Dragic: out (personal)

Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)