Heat guard Tyler Herro enters NBA’s COVID protocols

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 and will be out Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He becomes the latest Heat player to enter protocols during the omicron wave which recently impacted the roster to the degree that several players had to be signed on 10-day emergency contracts in order for the team to play games. Now with Kyle Guy signed to a two-way contract, forward Chris Silva can be active for tonight’s game on the final day of his second 10-day contract. Miami can choose to retain him on another 10-day or sign any other available player while Herro remains on the inactive list.

Former Heat point guard Mario Chalmers has since moved on to play with the Sioux Falls Skyforce for the team’s G-League affiliate team after his original 10-day contract expired. The team also previously signed guard Nik Stauskas and forward Haywood Highsmith.

Herro has averaged 22.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his last 10 games. He could be out for at least two more games after tonight, while Kyle Lowry also remains away from the team for personal reasons and remains without a timetable for his return. Gabe Vincent, who started in Lowry’s absence in their last game against the Toronto Raptors, will see an increased workload — as will Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. There’s also an opportunity for Guy to see some minutes off the bench as well.

Miami this season has shown they can not only survive but thrive with the absence of their players, whether they are starters or reserves, so expect others to step up in Herro’s absence.