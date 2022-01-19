GameThread: Portland Trail Blazers (18-25) @ Miami Heat (28-16)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (28-16) continue their homestand with their second matchup of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers (18-25) at the FTX Arena tonight at 7:30pm.

Gabe Vincent gets the start again in Kyle Lowry’s absence while Tyler Herro has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and vacates his familiar sixth man role.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Tyler Herro: out (H/S Protocols)

BLAZERS:

Damian Lillard: out (abdominal)

Norman Powell: doubtful (H/S Protocols)

Cody Zeller: out (knee)

Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)