GAME PREVIEW: Heat take 5-game win streak to Sacramento

The Miami Heat (23-13) face the Sacramento Kings (15-22) at 6:00pm with a five-game win streak on the line.

Even with several players remaining out of the active roster, the Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference. KZ Okpala (wrist) has been upgraded to questionable. If he plays he would be the only regular rotation player on the bench, joining Mario Chalmers, Chris Silva, Kyle Guy, Haywood Highsmith, Aric Holman, and Nik Stauskas. The good news is that the team could likely have all their players in the healthy and safety protocols available by Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sacramento has a 9-12 record at Golden 1 Center, and they have gone 4-6 in their last 10 overall games. They split a back-to-back series at home with the Dallas Mavericks, losing 112-96 two days ago at home. Kings center Richaun Holmes, who has been averaging 12.6 points and 8.7 rebound this season, has recently entered Covid health and safety protocols.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 47% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS KINGS: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1 AT 6:00 PM.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: questionable (wrist)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)

P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols)

Max Strus: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)

Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols)

Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)

SACRAMENTO:

Louis King: out (health and safety protocols)

Richaun Holmes: out (health and safety protocols)

Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols)

Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols)

Terence Davis II: out (ankle)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Kings Position Heat Kings Position Heat De'Aaron Fox PG Kyle Lowry Tyrese Haliburton SG Tyler Herro Harrison Barnes SF Caleb Martin Marvin Bagley III PF Jimmy Butler Damian Jones C Omer Yurtseven

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

