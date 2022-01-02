GameThread: Miami Heat (23-13) @ Sacramento Kings (15-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (23-13) face the Sacramento Kings (15-22) on the road today with an early 6:00pm EST start.
KZ Okpala remains out for the Heat after being upgraded to questionable on the Heat’s injury report earlier today.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- KZ Okpala: questionable (wrist)
- Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)
- Markieff Morris: out (neck)
- Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)
- P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols)
- Max Strus: out (health and safety protocols)
- Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
- Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)
- Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols)
- Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)
SACRAMENTO:
- Louis King: out (health and safety protocols)
Richaun Holmes: out (health and safety protocols)
- Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols)
- Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols)
- Terence Davis II: out (ankle)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 6:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Kings
|Position
|Heat
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Harrison Barnes
|SF
|Caleb Martin
|Marvin Bagley III
|PF
|Jimmy Butler
|Damian Jones
|C
|Omer Yurtseven
