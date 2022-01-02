 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (23-13) @ Sacramento Kings (15-22)

Miami’s bench will consist entirely of the G-League players signed to emergency contracts.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Houston Rockets Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat (23-13) face the Sacramento Kings (15-22) on the road today with an early 6:00pm EST start.

KZ Okpala remains out for the Heat after being upgraded to questionable on the Heat’s injury report earlier today.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • KZ Okpala: questionable (wrist)
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)
  • Markieff Morris: out (neck)
  • Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)
  • P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Max Strus: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
  • Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)

SACRAMENTO:

  • Louis King: out (health and safety protocols)
    Richaun Holmes: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Terence Davis II: out (ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 6:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Kings Position Heat
De'Aaron Fox PG Kyle Lowry
Tyrese Haliburton SG Tyler Herro
Harrison Barnes SF Caleb Martin
Marvin Bagley III PF Jimmy Butler
Damian Jones C Omer Yurtseven

