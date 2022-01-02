GameThread: Miami Heat (23-13) @ Sacramento Kings (15-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (23-13) face the Sacramento Kings (15-22) on the road today with an early 6:00pm EST start.

KZ Okpala remains out for the Heat after being upgraded to questionable on the Heat’s injury report earlier today.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: questionable (wrist)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)

P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols)

Max Strus: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)

Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols)

Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)

SACRAMENTO:

Louis King: out (health and safety protocols)

Richaun Holmes: out (health and safety protocols)

Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols)

Terence Davis II: out (ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 6:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)