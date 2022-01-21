GameThread: Miami Heat (29-16) @ Atlanta Hawks (19-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (29-16) are back on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks (19-25) tonight at 7:30pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Tyler Herro: out (H/S Protocols)

HAWKS:

Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee)

Danilo Gallinari: questionable (achilles soreness)

Gorgui Dieng: questionable (illness)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)