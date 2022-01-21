 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (29-16) @ Atlanta Hawks (19-25)

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (29-16) are back on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks (19-25) tonight at 7:30pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
  • Tyler Herro: out (H/S Protocols)

HAWKS:

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee)
  • Danilo Gallinari: questionable (achilles soreness)
  • Gorgui Dieng: questionable (illness)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Hawks Position Heat
Trae Young PG Gabe Vincent
Kevin Huerter SG Duncan Robinson
De'Andre Hunter SF Jimmy Butler
John Collins PF PJ Tucker
Onyeka Okongwu C Bam Adebayo

