GameThread: Miami Heat (29-16) @ Atlanta Hawks (19-25)

The Miami Heat (29-16) are back on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks (19-25) tonight at 7:30pm.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
- Tyler Herro: out (H/S Protocols)
HAWKS:
- Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee)
- Danilo Gallinari: questionable (achilles soreness)
- Gorgui Dieng: questionable (illness)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Trae Young
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Kevin Huerter
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|John Collins
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Onyeka Okongwu
|C
|Bam Adebayo
