GAME PREVIEW: Heat return home to face struggling Lakers

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (29-17) return home after a frustrating loss to the Atlanta Hawks and will host the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) today at the FTX Arena with tipoff scheduled for 6:00pm.

For the Heat, the inactive list remains the same with Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) away from the team and leading scorer Tyler Herro out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Lakers, however, have upgraded Anthony Davis to questionable and he may return tonight after a 16-game absence due to a sprained MCL in his left knee. He will be a game-time decision. Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals this season and the Lakers went 7-9 without him. LeBron James also makes an appearance on the injury list, but he is considered probable tonight with an abdomen injury — though he’s been known to sit out plenty of games in Miami since his Heat departure in 2014.

Former MVP Russell Westbrook has struggled mightily in his first season with the Lakers, including being benched for the final minutes of a recent loss to the Indiana Pacers. He responded with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals in Friday’s 116-105 win against the lowly Orlando Magic. James scored 29 points and Carmelo Anthony contributed 23 points off the bench. Los Angeles is still 23-23 for the season, a far cry from their championship in the NBA bubble at the Heat’s expense, and are in the midst of their longest road trip of the season.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 79% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS LAKERS: SUNDAY, JANUARY 23 AT 6:00 PM.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditioning)

Tyler Herro: out (H/S Protocols)

LOS ANGELES:

LeBron James: day to day (abdominal)

Anthony Davis: questionable (knee)

Sekou Doumbouya: out (health and safety protocols)

Kendrick Nunn: out (knee)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Lakers Position Heat Lakers Position Heat Russell Westbrook PG Gabe Vincent Avery Bradley SG Duncan Robinson Trevor Ariza SF Jimmy Butler LeBron James PF PJ Tucker Dwight Howard C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

