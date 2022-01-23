GameThread: Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) @ Miami Heat (29-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (29-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) at the FTX Arena on Sunday at 6:00pm.

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the game and will miss his 17th consecutive game after being upgraded to questionable earlier today.

PJ Tucker was previously listed in the injury report as questionable with calf soreness but he will be active today.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditioning)

Tyler Herro: out (H/S Protocols)

LOS ANGELES:

Anthony Davis: out (knee)

Sekou Doumbouya: out (health and safety protocols)

Kendrick Nunn: out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 6:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)