GameThread: Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) @ Miami Heat (29-17)

Anthony Davis will continue to sit out for the Lakers.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (29-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) at the FTX Arena on Sunday at 6:00pm.

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the game and will miss his 17th consecutive game after being upgraded to questionable earlier today.

PJ Tucker was previously listed in the injury report as questionable with calf soreness but he will be active today.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (conditioning)
  • Tyler Herro: out (H/S Protocols)

LOS ANGELES:

  • Anthony Davis: out (knee)
  • Sekou Doumbouya: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Kendrick Nunn: out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 6:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Lakers Position Heat
Lakers Position Heat
Russell Westbrook PG Gabe Vincent
Avery Bradley SG Duncan Robinson
Trevor Ariza SF Jimmy Butler
LeBron James PF PJ Tucker
Dwight Howard C Bam Adebayo

