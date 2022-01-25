Victor Oladipo could return in February

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Tuesday that “it wouldn’t be a surprise” if Victor Oladipo returns “at some point in February.” Jackson said that Oladipo “lofted jumpers in a vigorous workout, running without any visible limp.”

NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including my chat with Wade today about the Heat ("They have it all"); NBA coaches opine on Heat; Oladipo update; Strus stuff; Herro; lineup chatter; more: https://t.co/ZdD4W66fvb — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 25, 2022

At the Miami Heat’s media day before training camp in September 2021, Oladipo said, “I really don’t know” when asked whether he would play before the All-Star break. This year’s All-Star Game will take place Sun, Feb. 20.

In May 2021 — after just four games as a member of the Heat — Oladipo underwent surgery to repair his partially torn quadriceps tendon. He re-signed with Miami in the off-season on a one-year, minimum deal.

Before the season, I said that Max Strus and Caleb Martin would compete for minutes at the backup swingman position until Oladipo returns. But Martin has excelled as a small-ball four and may even stay in that role if and when Markieff Morris returns. Strus has also exceeded expectations. Gabe Vincent has even emerged as a capable backup point guard to Kyle Lowry.

Because of Strus, Vincent and Martin, Oladipo will need to prove he can play at a high level to keep a rotation spot. If he looks limited after two season-ending knee surgeries in 29 months, Oladipo may find minutes hard to come by.