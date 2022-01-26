GAME PREVIEW: Herro returns as Heat host Knicks

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (30-17) will continue their home-stand as they host the New York Knicks (23-25) for their first time this season.

Miami continues to be without Kyle Lowry, but will likely welcome Tyler Herro (20.7 PPG) back to the lineup after missing 3 games to H/S Protocols. Miami has had two off days and should be ready to play well against a Knicks team that has not lived up to their previous season’s success.

The Knicks are under .500 and have added Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to a team that was the 5th seed last year. Kemba has had his ups and downs and Julius Randle has not had the same magic as he did last year. RJ Barrett has gotten better but the Knicks have just been largely average in every way. They are the worst team in the league in scoring in the paint — which is the Heat’s primary defensive approach, make team beat them from the outside. That approach will be tested against a team that is used to scoring outside the paint.

The Heat currently have the best record in the Eastern Conference and look to hold that spot by beating the Knicks.

The KEY MATCHUP for this game is probably going to be Duncan Robinson vs Evan Fournier. Across the board, the Knicks have four players that can put the ball on the floor and score. Unless you want Duncan to guard Noel? Fournier is a tough cover and always seems to give Miami the business. The Heat may need to be careful on their heavy switching defense to make sure Duncan is iso’d onto Kemba or Julius Randle as well.

Look for the Heat to shoot well and put a lot of pressure on the Knicks to keep up.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 78% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS KNICKS: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26 AT 7:30 PM.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Tyler Herro: probable (conditioning)

Chris Silva: ineligible (If Herro returns to lineup)

KNICKS:

Derrick Rose: out (ankle)

Mitchell Robinson: questionable

Nerlens Noel: questionable

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Knicks Position Heat Knicks Position Heat Kemba Walker PG Gabe Vincent Evan Fournier SG Duncan Robinson RJ Barrett SF Jimmy Butler Julius Randle PF PJ Tucker Nerlens Noel C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!