GameThread: New York Knicks (23-25) @ Miami Heat (30-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (30-17) return home to host the New York Knicks (23-25) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday at 7:30pm.

Tyler Herro returns to action tonight for the first time since Jan. 17 after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Chris Silva: ineligible

KNICKS:

Derrick Rose: out (ankle)

Nerlens Noel: out (sore left knee)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)