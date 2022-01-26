 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: New York Knicks (23-25) @ Miami Heat (30-17)

Tyler Herro returns to action tonight as the Heat host the Knicks on ESPN.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (30-17) return home to host the New York Knicks (23-25) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday at 7:30pm.

Tyler Herro returns to action tonight for the first time since Jan. 17 after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
  • Chris Silva: ineligible

KNICKS:

  • Derrick Rose: out (ankle)
  • Nerlens Noel: out (sore left knee)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Knicks Position Heat
Kemba Walker PG Gabe Vincent
Evan Fournier SG Duncan Robinson
RJ Barrett SF Jimmy Butler
Julius Randle PF PJ Tucker
Mitchell Robinson C Bam Adebayo

