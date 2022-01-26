GameThread: New York Knicks (23-25) @ Miami Heat (30-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (30-17) return home to host the New York Knicks (23-25) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday at 7:30pm.
Tyler Herro returns to action tonight for the first time since Jan. 17 after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
- Chris Silva: ineligible
KNICKS:
- Derrick Rose: out (ankle)
- Nerlens Noel: out (sore left knee)
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Kemba Walker
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Evan Fournier
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|RJ Barrett
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Julius Randle
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Bam Adebayo
