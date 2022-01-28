GAME PREVIEW: Heat host Clippers seeking to hold top spot in East

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (31-17) host the Los Angeles Clippers (25-25) tonight at the FTX Arena starting at 8:00pm.

Miami has won eight of their last 10 games and four home games in a row while Los Angeles has gone 6-4 as of late and are 10-13 on the road — though they’ve won two in a row on their road trip on back-to-back nights coming back from deficits. First was a historic victory that matched the NBA record for biggest comeback after rallying from 35 points down against the Washington Wizards. In their last game, they came back from 14 points in the second half to defeat the lowly Orlando Magic 111-102. Former Heat player Justise Winslow came off the bench to contribute seven points. eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

This is the second and final meeting between the two teams, with the Clippers winning 112-109 on Nov. 12. Paul George, who is out tonight, led his team with 27 points while Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 30 points. Kawhi Leonard is also out tonight, but the Clippers still remain a dangerous team due to their depth.

There are no changes to the Heat’s inactive list, with Kyle Lowry still away from the team for personal reasons.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 77% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS CLIPPERS: FRIDAY, JANUARY 28 AT 8:00 PM

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Chris Silva: ineligible

CLIPPERS:

Marcus Morris Sr.: out (personal)

Paul George: out (elbow)

Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee)

Jason Preston: out (foot)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Clippers Position Heat Clippers Position Heat Reggie Jackson PG Gabe Vincent Terance Mann SG Duncan Robinson Amir Coffey SF Jimmy Butler Nicolas Batum PF PJ Tucker Ivica Zubac C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

