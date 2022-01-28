 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Los Angeles Clippers (25-25) @ Miami Heat (31-17)

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
New York Knicks v Miami Heat Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (31-17) are back in action tonight at the FTX Arena against the Los Angeles Clippers (25-25) with tipoff at 8:00pm.

Jimmy Butler was dealing with pain in his toe earlier but is available and starting tonight.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
  • Chris Silva: ineligible

CLIPPERS:

  • Marcus Morris Sr.: out (personal)
  • Paul George: out (elbow)
  • Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee)
  • Jason Preston: out (foot)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Clippers Position Heat
Clippers Position Heat
Reggie Jackson PG Gabe Vincent
Terance Mann SG Duncan Robinson
Amir Coffey SF Jimmy Butler
Nicolas Batum PF PJ Tucker
Ivica Zubac C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...