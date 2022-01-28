GameThread: Los Angeles Clippers (25-25) @ Miami Heat (31-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (31-17) are back in action tonight at the FTX Arena against the Los Angeles Clippers (25-25) with tipoff at 8:00pm.

Jimmy Butler was dealing with pain in his toe earlier but is available and starting tonight.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Chris Silva: ineligible

CLIPPERS:

Marcus Morris Sr.: out (personal)

Paul George: out (elbow)

Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee)

Jason Preston: out (foot)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)