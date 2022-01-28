GameThread: Los Angeles Clippers (25-25) @ Miami Heat (31-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (31-17) are back in action tonight at the FTX Arena against the Los Angeles Clippers (25-25) with tipoff at 8:00pm.
Jimmy Butler was dealing with pain in his toe earlier but is available and starting tonight.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
- Chris Silva: ineligible
CLIPPERS:
- Marcus Morris Sr.: out (personal)
- Paul George: out (elbow)
- Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee)
- Jason Preston: out (foot)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Clippers
|Position
|Heat
|Clippers
|Position
|Heat
|Reggie Jackson
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Terance Mann
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Amir Coffey
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Nicolas Batum
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Ivica Zubac
|C
|Bam Adebayo
