GAME PREVIEW: Heat host Raptors on second night of back-to-back set

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (32-17) seek to increase their lead atop the Eastern Conference tonight when they host the Toronto Raptors (23-23) at the FTX Arena with tipoff scheduled at 8:00pm.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.7 points, seven assists and 1.7 steals for Toronto, but he is currently listed as questionable due to a knee injury. His playing status either way will have a significant impact on the Heat’s chances to secure another home victory.

There are no changes to the Heat’s inactive list, with Kyle Lowry still away from the team for personal reasons. Former Heat players Khem Birch (nose) and Goran Dragic (personal reasons) are listed by Toronto as out for tonight. Dragic only played in five games with the Raptors this season since being traded by the Heat in the Kyle Lowry deal and hasn’t been with the team since late November.

The two teams meet for the second time this season with the Heat winning 104-99 on Jan. 18 led by Jimmy Butler’s triple-double and highlighted by the return of Bam Adebayo from a lengthy injury absence. Since then, the Raptors have alternated losses and wins, with the last game a 111-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls two days ago. Miami is 8-2 in their last 10 games while Toronto has gone 4-6 during the same stretch. Since opening the new year with back-to-back losses against the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors on the road, the Heat have only lost twice and won nine games since then.

Both teams will also soon face off in Toronto on Feb. 1.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 66% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS RAPTORS: SATURDAY, JANUARY 29 AT 8:00 PM

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Chris Silva: ineligible

RAPTORS:

Khem Birch: out (nose)

Goran Dragic: out (personal)

Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Raptors Position Heat Raptors Position Heat Fred VanVleet PG Gabe Vincent Gary Trent Jr. SG Duncan Robinson OG Anunoby SF Jimmy Butler Scottie Barnes PF PJ Tucker Pascal Siakam C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!