GameThread: Toronto Raptors (23-23) @ Miami Heat (32-17)

The Miami Heat (32-17) host the Toronto Raptors (23-23) tonight at the FTX Arena starting at 8:00pm.
Jimmy Butler (toe) is listed as probable for tonight’s matchup.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Jimmy Butler: probable (toe)
- Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
- Chris Silva: ineligible
RAPTORS:
- Khem Birch: out (nose)
- Goran Dragic: out (personal)
- Fred VanVleet: questionable (knee)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Fred VanVleet
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Gary Trent Jr.
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|OG Anunoby
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Scottie Barnes
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Bam Adebayo
