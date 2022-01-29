 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Toronto Raptors (23-23) @ Miami Heat (32-17)

Jimmy Butler and the Heat go for another crucial win in tonight’s clash against the Raptors.

By Surya Fernandez
Los Angeles Clippers v Miami Heat Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (32-17) host the Toronto Raptors (23-23) tonight at the FTX Arena starting at 8:00pm.

Jimmy Butler (toe) is listed as probable for tonight’s matchup.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Jimmy Butler: probable (toe)
  • Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
  • Chris Silva: ineligible

RAPTORS:

  • Khem Birch: out (nose)
  • Goran Dragic: out (personal)
  • Fred VanVleet: questionable (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Raptors Position Heat
Fred VanVleet PG Gabe Vincent
Gary Trent Jr. SG Duncan Robinson
OG Anunoby SF Jimmy Butler
Scottie Barnes PF PJ Tucker
Pascal Siakam C Bam Adebayo

