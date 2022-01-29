GameThread: Toronto Raptors (23-23) @ Miami Heat (32-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-17) host the Toronto Raptors (23-23) tonight at the FTX Arena starting at 8:00pm.

Jimmy Butler (toe) is listed as probable for tonight’s matchup.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Jimmy Butler: probable (toe)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Chris Silva: ineligible

RAPTORS:

Khem Birch: out (nose)

Goran Dragic: out (personal)

Fred VanVleet: questionable (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)