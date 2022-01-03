GAME PREVIEW: Heat face mighty Warriors on second night of back-to-back set

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (23-14) must shake off a disappointing end to last night’s close loss to the Sacramento Kings and get ready to face the Golden State Warriors (28-7) at 10:00pm EST.

All six Heat players (Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker, Gabe Vincent, Udonis Haslem and Marcus Garrett) who are in the league’s health and safety protocols remain out for tonight’s game, though they could be eligible to return by Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. At this time there appears to be no changes to their injury list with Okpala remaining day-to-day with a wrist injury.

While not as hobbled, the Warriors — who own the NBA’s best record — are also out a few key players who were placed in the health and safety protocols including center James Wiseman (who is also dealing with a knee issue) and guard Andrew Wiggins. They are an impressive 16-3 on their home court, though they lost their last game at the Chase Center against the Denver Nuggets. However, they bounced back with a gritty road win against the Utah Jazz on January 1. Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists while Wiggins contributed 25 points.

Both teams have won seven of their last 10 games, but Miami’s loss last night drops their away record to 11-10.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 17% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS WARRIORS: MONDAY, JANUARY 3 AT 10:00 PM.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: questionable (wrist)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)

P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols)

Max Strus: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)

Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols)

Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)

GOLDEN STATE:

Klay Thompson: out (right achilles)

Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols)

Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols)

James Wiseman: out (knee/health and safety protocols)

Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Warriors Position Heat Warriors Position Heat Stephen Curry PG Kyle Lowry Gary Payton II SG Tyler Herro Jordan Poole SF Caleb Martin Otto Porter Jr. PF Jimmy Butler Kevon Looney C Omer Yurtseven

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

