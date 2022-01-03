GameThread: Miami Heat (23-14) @ Golden State Warriors (28-7)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (23-14) visit the Golden State Warriors (28-7) on the second night of a back-to-back set after losing to the Sacramento Kings yesterday.

P.J. Tucker has cleared the NBA health and safety protocols and is active, but is not listed in the starting lineup.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: questionable (wrist)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)

Max Strus: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)

Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols)

Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)

Aric Holman: out

GOLDEN STATE:

Klay Thompson: out (right achilles)

Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols)

Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols)

James Wiseman: out (knee/health and safety protocols)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 10:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)