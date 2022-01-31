GAME PREVIEW: Heat will rest Butler, Tucker tonight versus Celtics

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (32-18) hit the road for a back-to-back set, with the first game against the Boston Celtics (26-25) tonight at 7:30pm.

Miami is resting starters Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker in the middle of a stretch of four games in five nights.

The Celtics won the first meeting between the two teams this season 95-78 on Nov. 4 with Jaylen Brown scoring 17 points as one of six Boston players scoring in double-figures. The 78 points scored by Miami were a season low and according to the AP it was their “worst scoring night since managing only 74 at Oklahoma City on Jan. 17, 2016”. Jimmy Butler scored 20 points to lead Miami, with Duncan Robinson contributing 16 points and Bam Adebayo with 13.

Miami is coming off a disappointing triple overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors while Boston beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-97 on the road Saturday night.

With Omer Yurtseven recently placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Heat have announced today that they have re-signed forward Chris Silva to another 10-day emergency contract.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 36% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS CELTICS: MONDAY, JANUARY 31 AT 7:30 PM

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)

Jimmy Butler: out (toe)

PJ Tucker: out (knee)

CELTICS:

PJ Dozier: out (ACL)

Bol Bol: out (foot)

Romeo Langford: questionable (left heel soreness)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Celtics Position Heat Celtics Position Heat Marcus Smart PG Gabe Vincent Jaylen Brown SG Tyler Herro Jason Tatum SF Caleb Martin Al Horford PF Duncan Robinson Robert Williams III C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

