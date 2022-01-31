 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Miami Heat (32-18) @ Boston Celtics (26-25)

The Miami Heat are resting Butler and Tucker tonight at Boston.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-18) begin a back-to-back set tonight, first against the Boston Celtics (26-25) at the TD Garden on Monday night.

Miami will be without starters Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker, with Max Strus and Caleb Martin starting in their place.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
  • Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Jimmy Butler: out (toe)
  • PJ Tucker: out (knee)

CELTICS:

  • PJ Dozier: out (ACL)
  • Bol Bol: out (foot)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Celtics Position Heat
Celtics Position Heat
Marcus Smart PG Gabe Vincent
Jaylen Brown SG Max Strus
Jason Tatum SF Caleb Martin
Al Horford PF Duncan Robinson
Robert Williams III C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...