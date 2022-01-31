GameThread: Miami Heat (32-18) @ Boston Celtics (26-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (32-18) begin a back-to-back set tonight, first against the Boston Celtics (26-25) at the TD Garden on Monday night.
Miami will be without starters Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker, with Max Strus and Caleb Martin starting in their place.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
- Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)
- Jimmy Butler: out (toe)
- PJ Tucker: out (knee)
CELTICS:
- PJ Dozier: out (ACL)
- Bol Bol: out (foot)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Jaylen Brown
|SG
|Max Strus
|Jason Tatum
|SF
|Caleb Martin
|Al Horford
|PF
|Duncan Robinson
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...