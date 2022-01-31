GameThread: Miami Heat (32-18) @ Boston Celtics (26-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-18) begin a back-to-back set tonight, first against the Boston Celtics (26-25) at the TD Garden on Monday night.

Miami will be without starters Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker, with Max Strus and Caleb Martin starting in their place.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)

Jimmy Butler: out (toe)

PJ Tucker: out (knee)

CELTICS:

PJ Dozier: out (ACL)

Bol Bol: out (foot)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)