Jimmy Butler goes down with ankle injury as Heat fall to Warriors, 115-108

First Half:

The Heat and Warriors went back and forth often to start the game, Andrew Wiggins led the way for the Warriors to start. Yurt exited almost immediately after taking a shot to the head, which was unfortunate given how crucial he’s been. Still, Silva did his best bringing as much hustle and aggression as possible.

The Warriors took an eight-point lead while Miami struggled on offense leaving it up to Tyler to chuck up shots in order to spark some offense. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins continued their assault on Miami’s defense leaving it up to Kyle Guy to keep them afloat, and he did along with some good buckets from Caleb Martin. Still, with the Heat struggling to get buckets, the Warriors took an 8 point lead into the second quarter.

Lowry brought some fire to start the second quarter, slashing his way to the bucket for an And-1 and another bucket shortly after for a quick 5 points. Yurt also reentered sporting some fresh stitches and getting on the board with Herro to cut the lead to 3 on a 9-0 run. The Heat wouldn’t stop there with Martin and Lowry hitting buckets to tie everything up.

Miami held the lead briefly, but Wiggins again scored in bunches to get the Dubs put ahead. Despite being silent for much of the half, Jimmy went into a frenzy of his own from the midrange to close the half to keep the Heat within striking distance down only five.

Second Half:

Jimmy got things started first the Heat in the second half with a three, but Miami’s offense would stagnate again until Caleb Martin Tyler really struggled tonight, but he’d find some footing with a three around the 8:30 mark of the third. Jimmy would once again go to work in the midrange, using an iso to get Miami back within one.

Yurt was an absolute beast on the glass tonight, hustling for every board and delivering some highlight-reel plays. He’s earned a place in the rotation when Bam comes back. With Jimmy (yes Jimmy) and Caleb Martin hot from three, Miami would steal the lead around the 5:30 mark. Unfortunately, it would only last a second with the Warriors exploding to a 7-0 run.

Around the 3:14 mark, Jimmy would slip and go down, unable to put weight on his foot (he wouldn’t return). This zapped the Heat’s energy and while they weren’t out of it, they’d go into the fourth down seven and with Kyle Lowry in foul trouble.

Herro attempted to put the team on his back to start the fourth, but with Miami’s lack of depth, it wasn’t enough even with Caleb Martin on fire. Gary Payton and Steph Curry opened things up in transition while Looney took advantage of Chris Silva to grow their lead.

Miami fought back with Herro, and Lowry getting things back within five with just over 5 minutes to play. PJ Tucker also hit a key basket to keep within striking distance, while Herro made a key steal on the other end. Unfortunately for Miami, Wiggins would find his groove again on offense as would Gary Payton and Jordan Poole effectively crushing Miami’s comeback hopes. Martin got it to single digits with a minute left, but it was too late.

In a game where Miami shut down Steph Curry, you have to wonder how this one would have gone if Jimmy didn’t get hurt. The Heat get at it again on Wednesday in Portland.