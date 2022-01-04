Erik Spoelstra named East Coach of the Month

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was recognized today by the NBA as the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December.

Another well deserved honor for our well deserved head coach. Nobody does it better!#SpoKnows // #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/1Sr1wlwu8e — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 4, 2022

During that span, the Heat went 10-5 for the month and they did it short-handed. Bam Adebayo didn’t play the entire stretch and Jimmy Butler missed his share of games. The Heat put on impressive performances by beating the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks all without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Spo used Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven — all undrafted players to help lead the Heat to a really good month. It’s the first time he has won this award since January 2018.

Spo has never won a Coach of the Year Award, but this is a good start to that campaign.

