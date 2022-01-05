GameThread: Miami Heat (23-15) @ Portland Trail Blazers (14-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (23-15) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-22) tonight as they continue their lengthy road trip.

Max Strus is back and will be starting tonight, with Tyler Herro back to his familiar bench role. P.J. Tucker will be replacing Jimmy Butler (out - ankle) in the starting lineup. Duncan Robinson has just cleared the NBA health and safety protocols and is active, but is not listed in the starting lineup.

Mario Chalmers, Aric Holman, and Nik Stauskas are now inactive.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)

Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)

Jimmy Butler: out (ankle)

PORTLAND:

Cody Zeller: out (health and safety protocols)

Cameron McGriff: out (health and safety protocols)

Damian Lillard: out (abdomen)

Trendon Watford: out (health and safety protocols)

CJ McCollum: out (chest)

Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols)

Keljin Blevins: out (health and safety protocols)

Brandon Williams: out (health and safety protocols)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 10:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)