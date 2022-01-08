GameThread: Miami Heat (24-15) @ Phoenix Suns (30-8)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (24-15) visit the Phoenix Suns (30-8) tonight at 9:00pm.

Jimmy Butler is out tonight, with Max Strus starting ahead of Duncan Robinson — who joins Tyler Herro, Kyle Guy, Chris Silva and Haywood Highsmith on the bench.

Former Heat player Jae Crowder returns to the Suns starting lineup as well as former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)

Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)

Jimmy Butler: out (ankle)

Aric Holman: out (ineligible)

Mario Chalmers: out (ineligible)

PHOENIX:

Landry Shamet: out (health and safety protocols)

Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols)

Dario Saric: out (knee)

Frank Kaminsky: out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 9:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)