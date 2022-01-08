GameThread: Miami Heat (24-15) @ Phoenix Suns (30-8)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (24-15) visit the Phoenix Suns (30-8) tonight at 9:00pm.
Jimmy Butler is out tonight, with Max Strus starting ahead of Duncan Robinson — who joins Tyler Herro, Kyle Guy, Chris Silva and Haywood Highsmith on the bench.
Former Heat player Jae Crowder returns to the Suns starting lineup as well as former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)
- Markieff Morris: out (neck)
- Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)
- Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
- Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)
- Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)
- Jimmy Butler: out (ankle)
- Aric Holman: out (ineligible)
- Mario Chalmers: out (ineligible)
PHOENIX:
- Landry Shamet: out (health and safety protocols)
- Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols)
- Dario Saric: out (knee)
- Frank Kaminsky: out (knee)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 9:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Suns
|Position
|Heat
|Suns
|Position
|Heat
|Chris Paul
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Max Strus
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Caleb Martin
|Jae Crowder
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Omer Yurtseven
