GameThread: Miami Heat (24-15) @ Phoenix Suns (30-8)

Jimmy Butler is out tonight, while Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder return to the Suns starting lineup.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (24-15) visit the Phoenix Suns (30-8) tonight at 9:00pm.

Jimmy Butler is out tonight, with Max Strus starting ahead of Duncan Robinson — who joins Tyler Herro, Kyle Guy, Chris Silva and Haywood Highsmith on the bench.

Former Heat player Jae Crowder returns to the Suns starting lineup as well as former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)
  • Markieff Morris: out (neck)
  • Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
  • Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Jimmy Butler: out (ankle)
  • Aric Holman: out (ineligible)
  • Mario Chalmers: out (ineligible)

PHOENIX:

  • Landry Shamet: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Dario Saric: out (knee)
  • Frank Kaminsky: out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 9:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Suns Position Heat
Suns Position Heat
Chris Paul PG Kyle Lowry
Devin Booker SG Max Strus
Mikal Bridges SF Caleb Martin
Jae Crowder PF PJ Tucker
Deandre Ayton C Omer Yurtseven

