NBA Preseason GAMETHREAD: Houston Rockets (2-0) @ Miami HEAT (2-1)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (2-1) will continue to rest several players, including Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, as they get set to host the Houston Rockets (2-0) at FTX Arena on Monday for their fourth preseason game.

Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all given tonight off for rest vs. Rockets. Also out: Tyler Herro (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Caleb Martin (knee). So, no, not a dress rehearsal. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 10, 2022

The game will air on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Jimmy Butler - Out: rest

Bam Adebayo - Out: rest

Kyle Lowry - Out: rest

Tyler Herro - Out: knee

Omer Yurtseven - Out: ankle

Caleb Martin - Out: knee

HOUSTON:

Eric Gordon - Day-To-Day

Jabari Smith Jr. - Day-To-Day

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST