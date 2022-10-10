NBA Preseason GAMETHREAD: Houston Rockets (2-0) @ Miami HEAT (2-1)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (2-1) will continue to rest several players, including Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, as they get set to host the Houston Rockets (2-0) at FTX Arena on Monday for their fourth preseason game.
Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all given tonight off for rest vs. Rockets. Also out: Tyler Herro (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Caleb Martin (knee). So, no, not a dress rehearsal.— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 10, 2022
The game will air on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Jimmy Butler - Out: rest
- Bam Adebayo - Out: rest
- Kyle Lowry - Out: rest
- Tyler Herro - Out: knee
- Omer Yurtseven - Out: ankle
- Caleb Martin - Out: knee
HOUSTON:
- Eric Gordon - Day-To-Day
- Jabari Smith Jr. - Day-To-Day
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Rockets
|Position
|Heat
|Rockets
|Position
|Heat
|Jalen Green
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|SG
|Victor Oladipo
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|SF
|Max Strus
|Jae'Sean Tate
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Alperen Sengun
|C
|DeWayne Dedmon
