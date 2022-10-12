Heat sign Dru Smith to final two-way contract, waive Marcus Garrett, others

The final roster cuts are in. But wait, there’s more!

The Miami Heat signed guard Dru Smith to their final two-way contract Wednesday night, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

In subsequent transactions, the Heat have waived Marcus Garrett — who previously held their final two-way spot, but fractured his right wrist that will cause him to miss at least a month — along with Jamaree Bouyea, Orlando Robinson and Mychal Mulder, where all are expected ot join Miami’s G-League affiliate Sioux Falls SkyForce. The AP’s Tim Reynolds was first with the news of the other transactions.

Garrett is expected to remain around the team to rehab from injury.

Smith averaged 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 15.1 minutes per game, shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from deep in five preseason games with the Heat. He had 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, adding three boards, two assists and one steal Monday night against the Rockets.

As an undrafted rookie, Smith played with Sioux Falls last season, averaging 8.0 points on 40.5 percent shooting and 29.7 percent shooting from disatnace, adding 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals a contest. We’ve seen players within the Heat organization get chances with Miami after playing at least a season with a G-League organization — such as Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven.

Smith, a 24-year-old lead guard out of Missouri, now gets his opportunity. Among those waived, Bouyea got the most run in the preseason. He played 17.2 minutes per game, averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals on 60.9 percent shooting — knocking down five of his 10 triples.

He will now join Jamal Cain — who had a spectacular preseason — as Miami’s pair of two-way players. Here is the Heat’s 14-man roster (with its two additional two-ways) heading into the new season: