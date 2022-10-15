HHH Roundtable Series Vol. 2: Which Heat player will surprise the most in 2022-23?

Over here at Hot Hot Hoops, we will be doing a five-part roundtable leading up to the Miami Heat’s 2022-23 season-opener on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls. Today, we will be continuing with part 2 of our series: Who will be the team’s biggest surprise in 2022-23.

Question: Which player will be Miami’s biggest surprise this season?

Daniel Riccio: I believe the biggest surprise is going to be our 6’10 rookie Nikola Jovic. Like a few of the guys on our team, he has shown he can be versatile as well. Only difference with him is that he has that versatility at a bigger height, which could make him a surprising impact player. Jovic can space the floor, handle and play-make at a good level. In the last preseason game against New Orleans, Jovic got some minutes with the rest of the starters as the PF next to Bam. He is very raw, and I noticed that he can indeed work on being a better defender, but the potential is certainly there. To be able to hit threes and play as a guard sometimes while being that tall, it could add a new dynamic to the team. I don’t expect him to start or have big minutes right out of the gate, but he could have some chances and earn his way into a rotation spot.

Matt Hanifan: I almost with Caleb Martin, but after how last season ended, I think the player who surprises the most is Duncan Robinson. Maybe I’ve drank too much of the preseason cool-aid. I’ve kept my Robinson stock over the years, and I’m buying even more shares before it becomes too expensive. The fouls on the defensive end were still an issue at times, but Robinson looked as confident as ever offensively throughout the preseason. He was shooting efficiently from beyond the arc, taking defenders off the dribble and playmaking at the highest level we’ve ever seen him do it, albeit coming in the preseason. I’m confident he could etch himself as a valuable 20-to-25 minute per game player at the end of the rotation. I’m all in.

Naveen Ganglani: I think it will be Kyle Lowry. The mainstream perception of him following an injury-raddled Playoff performance was that he’s lost a step from his final seasons in Toronto. While that version of Lowry might be gone, he can still be truly impactful to winning for a team, and I think he’ll surprise a ton of folks quite a few times that he isn’t that far off from his heyday just yet.

Matt Pineda: Miami’s biggest surprise is going to be Nikola Jovic. He’s got the ray talent and invariables the Heat haven’t had. He’s a little bit of Kelly Olynyk but with greater length. Once he learns the defensive system a bit better, he will be a full rotation player. But I think he has tools the Heat need when you look at spacing and pushing the ball. Look for him to make his play noticed throughout the season.