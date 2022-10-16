HHH Roundtable Series Vol. 3: Who will be Miami’s X-Factor in 2022-23?

Over here at Hot Hot Hoops, we will be doing a five-part roundtable leading up to the Miami Heat’s 2022-23 season-opener on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls. Today, we will be continuing with part 3 of our series: Who will the Heat’s X-Factor in 2022-23, assuming they win the title?

Who will be the Heat’s X-Factor in order to win a title?

Daniel Riccio: This is a tough one, in the off-season I was thinking about Oladipo, but I think after pre-season I have to go with Tyler Herro. With the massive 4 year extension that he signed not too long ago and the bigger role expected, I think if Herro excels in that role he can be a big X-factor. He is still so young with so much potential, and with him in the starting line up with Jimmy he can take a lot of pressure off him. Especially in the playoffs, where he has struggled a bit in the last 2 seasons. He needs to be that guy, that sidekick for Jimmy Butler so that the defense isn’t focused on just one guy in big moments. He has proved that he can hit crucial shots, if he can just be consistent in both the regular season and playoffs, it could benefit Miami and Butler majorly.

Matt Hanifan: If the Heat want to win a championship, the X-Factor has to be either Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro. I’ll lean with the latter because a big part of Miami’s downfall last year was its shot creation, and Herro was battling a groin injury that significantly hampered his play. If he’s healthy, the series might end up differently in the end. If Miami wants to go all the way in a stronger and deeper conference, there will be reliance on its 22-year-old star. He’s their X-Factor.

Naveen Ganglani: Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. If they become the superstar-level and All-Star caliber standouts, respectively, which they have the tools for, Miami will be a title contender.

Matt Pineda: It will need to be Victor Oladipo. The Heat need something elite off the bench…for much of last year it was Tyler Herro until he was hurt. If the Heat want to win a championship they need Oladipo to be playing at a more consistent and better level than he was. He’s got to be something regularly scoring and creating and taking pressure off the other guys. He’s the X-Factor…without him playing great, the Heat are just a really good team.