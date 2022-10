Welcome to the first episode of the relaunched Hot Hot Hoops Podcast!

HHH Editor-In-Chief Surya Fernandez is joined by senior writers Brandon Di Perno and Matt Hanifan to give their thoughts on a variety of topics including the Miami Heat’s offseason and whether or not it can translate to when the games matter, which players to watch including Nikola Jovic and Victor Oladipo, and much more entering the 2022-23 NBA season.