Victor Oladipo left knee tendonosis puts immediate future in question

Optimistic Miami Heat fans portrayed the off-season as losing P.J. Tucker but gaining a healthy Victor Oladipo. Unfortunately, though, the Heat ruled out Oladipo for Wednesday’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls.

INJURY UPDATE: Victor Oladipo (left knee) has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago. https://t.co/oNLeZe394p — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 18, 2022

And Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported today that Oladipo’s “status for the immediate future is also now in question.” In the piece, Jackson quotes Erik Spoelstra saying that Oladipo is day-to-day and that, “We want to make sure we take care of this so it doesn’t linger.”

Unfortunately, Oladipo has been diagnosed with a "chronic condition characterized by the degeneration of collagen in the tendons" in his other knee. What it means. And lots of Heat nuggets on eve of season opener: https://t.co/6dVifhXkBj — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 18, 2022

Oladipo had two surgeries on his right knee in a span of 28 months before returning to NBA action towards the end of the 2021-22 regular season. This time, Oladipo’s left knee has caused him to miss the season opener.

Omer Yurtseven has also been ruled out for tomorrow’s game.

Spoelstra’s emphasis that Oladipo is day-to-day should bring Heat fans some calm. He’s not going to miss nearly the whole regular season again. Miami is simply being cautious with the player slated to be their sixth man. The Heat also held out Oladipo for three of five preseason games.