NBA GAMETHREAD: Chicago Bulls (0-0) @ Miami HEAT (0-0)

The Miami Heat (0-0) are set to host the Chicago Bulls (0-0) at FTX Arena on Wednesday for the opening of their NBA regular season.
The game will air on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven - Out: ankle
- Victor Oladipo - Out: knee
- Jamal Cain - Out: Inactive
CHICAGO:
- Lonzo Ball - Out: knee
- Zach LaVine - Out: knee
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Bulls
|Position
|Heat
|Bulls
|Position
|Heat
|Ayo Dosunmu
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Alex Caruso
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|DeMar DeRozan
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Patrick Williams
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Nikola Vucevic
|C
|Bam Adebayo
