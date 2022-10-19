 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Chicago Bulls (0-0) @ Miami HEAT (0-0)

Miami opens the season at home against an old rival.

By Surya Fernandez
New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat (0-0) are set to host the Chicago Bulls (0-0) at FTX Arena on Wednesday for the opening of their NBA regular season.

The game will air on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven - Out: ankle
  • Victor Oladipo - Out: knee
  • Jamal Cain - Out: Inactive

CHICAGO:

  • Lonzo Ball - Out: knee
  • Zach LaVine - Out: knee

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Bulls Position Heat
Ayo Dosunmu PG Kyle Lowry
Alex Caruso SG Tyler Herro
DeMar DeRozan SF Jimmy Butler
Patrick Williams PF Caleb Martin
Nikola Vucevic C Bam Adebayo

