NBA GAMETHREAD: Chicago Bulls (0-0) @ Miami HEAT (0-0)

The Miami Heat (0-0) are set to host the Chicago Bulls (0-0) at FTX Arena on Wednesday for the opening of their NBA regular season.

The game will air on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven - Out: ankle

Victor Oladipo - Out: knee

Jamal Cain - Out: Inactive

CHICAGO:

Lonzo Ball - Out: knee

Zach LaVine - Out: knee

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST