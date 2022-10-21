GAME STORY

The Miami Heat will welcome back the Boston Celtics, the team who beat them in Game 7 in Miami to advance to the NBA Finals last season. After a rough second half against the Chicago Bulls on opening night, the Heat are looking for their first win on the season.

Boston comes in after beating the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night. Both of these teams look almost identical to last season.

The big difference for Boston is that they have added Malcolm Brogdon to their backcourt off the bench. And for now, they have gone a bit smaller, starting Derrick White over the injured Robert Williams. That should really help Miami as they also start a bit undersized.

The Heat had trouble stopping DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday and will have their hands full against both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, two elite playmakers and one-on-one specialists. The Heat’s biggest advantage could be their shooting off the bench. With Max Strus and Duncan Robinson in the same lineup, the Celtics will probably find themselves with someone chasing them that is not equipped to do that.

The Heat also need a better outing from Kyle Lowry and even Bam Adebayo than they did on Wednesday. Heat and Celtics could and should be a great battle on national television.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

BOSTON:

Robert Williams III: out

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Celtics Position Heat Celtics Position Heat Marcus Smart PG Kyle Lowry Derrick White SG Tyler Herro Jaylen Brown SF Jimmy Butler Jayson Tatum PF Caleb Martin Al Horford C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via DraftKings)

The odds can be found at DraftKings. The Heat are a +2.5 on the spread and the game as a 219 over/under the line.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN

TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!