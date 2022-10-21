 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (1-0) @ Miami HEAT (0-1)

Miami looks to get back on track after a disappointing home opening loss.

By Surya Fernandez
SPORTS-BKN-HEAT-HALLEM-MI David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (0-1) host the Boston Celtics (1-0) at FTX Arena on Friday.

The game will air nationally on ESPN as well locally on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven - Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Impingement
  • Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Jamal Cain - Out: Inactive

BOSTON:

  • Daniel Gallinari: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; ACL Repair
  • Robert Williams III: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Celtics Position Heat
Celtics Position Heat
Marcus Smart PG Kyle Lowry
Derrick White SG Tyler Herro
Jaylen Brown SF Jimmy Butler
Jayson Tatum PF Caleb Martin
Al Horford C Bam Adebayo

