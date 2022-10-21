NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (1-0) @ Miami HEAT (0-1)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (0-1) host the Boston Celtics (1-0) at FTX Arena on Friday.
The game will air nationally on ESPN as well locally on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven - Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Jamal Cain - Out: Inactive
BOSTON:
- Daniel Gallinari: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; ACL Repair
- Robert Williams III: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Derrick White
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Jaylen Brown
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jayson Tatum
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Al Horford
|C
|Bam Adebayo
