NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (1-0) @ Miami HEAT (0-1)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (0-1) host the Boston Celtics (1-0) at FTX Arena on Friday.

The game will air nationally on ESPN as well locally on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven - Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Tendinosis

Jamal Cain - Out: Inactive

BOSTON:

Daniel Gallinari: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; ACL Repair

Robert Williams III: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST