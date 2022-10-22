 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Toronto Raptors (1-1) @ Miami HEAT (0-2)

Miami searches for their first win in the third game of their opening season homestand.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (0-2) host the Toronto Raptors (1-1) at FTX Arena on the second night of a back-to-back set after losing to the Boston Celtics last night at home.

Miami will continue to sit out Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven as they have done in their first two games of the season.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven - Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Impingement
  • Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Jamal Cain - Out: Inactive

TORONTO:

  • Chris Boucher: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain
  • Otto Porter Jr.: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Raptors Position Heat
Raptors Position Heat
Fred VanVleet PG Kyle Lowry
Gary Trent Jr. SG Tyler Herro
Scottie Barnes SF Jimmy Butler
O.G. Anunoby PF Caleb Martin
Pascal Siakam C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...