NBA GAMETHREAD: Toronto Raptors (1-1) @ Miami HEAT (0-2)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (0-2) host the Toronto Raptors (1-1) at FTX Arena on the second night of a back-to-back set after losing to the Boston Celtics last night at home.

Miami will continue to sit out Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven as they have done in their first two games of the season.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven - Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Tendinosis

Jamal Cain - Out: Inactive

TORONTO:

Chris Boucher: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

Otto Porter Jr.: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST