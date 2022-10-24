GAME PREVIEW: Heat take on visiting Raptors for second game in a row

For the second consecutive game, the Miami Heat have another matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Although they got the win on Saturday night against Toronto, tonight could have a different landscape. For starters, Miami’s starting PF Caleb Martin is suspended for the altercation that took place the other night. So we are gonna see our first change to that first unit for the season. Based on how well he has been playing and even holding his own playing as a back up PF at times, expect to see Max Strus get that starting nod.

This could have been a great opportunity for rookie Nikola Jovic, but he is suspended as well for leaving the bench area during that scuffle. It could be a different game for Toronto as well in terms of their young star Scottie Barnes being questionable. He was noticeably limping and in pain heading back to the locker room the last game. Miami could see former Heatle Precious Achiuwa in the opposing starting five if Barnes isn’t ready to go.

Either way, it’s going to be a physical game. Toronto feels that they should’ve won the last game, as they clawed their way back from down to 24 to only lose by 3 points. They are going to want some revenge. Miami needs to play how they played in the beginning of last game consistently throughout to hold them off. If Miami is able to get another big lead, they need to be able to sustain it and not back down. Although Miami came away with the victory last team, losing that big lead became too close for comfort.

It all starts with the defensive end. Fred VanVleet was in foul trouble pretty much the entire game last time, so if he is able to stay on the court tonight and discipline his fouls, that is a man that the Heat need to watch out for. Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry are both gonna have chances to defend him. Offensively, this team needs to replicate that 3 point success. Miami goes to another gear offensively when those 3 pointers are able to fall.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

Caleb Martin: out

Nikola Jovic: out

TORONTO:

Scottie Barnes: questionable

Chris Boucher: questionable

Otto Porter Jr: out

Starting Lineups Raptors Position Heat Raptors Position Heat Fred VanVleet PG Kyle Lowry Gary Trent Jr. SG Tyler Herro Scottie Barnes SF Max Strus O.G. Anunoby PF Jimmy Butler Pascal Siakam C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via FanDuel)

The odds can be found at FanDuel. The Heat are a -3.5 on the spread and the game as a 217.5 over/under the line.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Florida

TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

