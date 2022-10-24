 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hot Hot Hoops NBA Podcast - Episode 2: How have the Heat performed so far?

With three games in the books, we take a look back at the Heat’s performance in our second podcast.

By Surya Fernandez, Brandon Di Perno, and Matt Hanifan
/ new

In the second episode of the Hot Hot Hoops Miami Heat podcast, senior writers Brandon Di Perno and Matt Hanifan discuss the Heat’s progress through their first three games of the regular season during their homestand.

Other subjects include which players have stood out so far, and who haven’t, as well as the national media’s perception of the Heat and what makes Heat Nation so unique.

Have a listen, let us know what you'd like us to discuss in future episodes, and make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!

Starting PF Caleb Martin to miss Raptors rematch with suspension

GAME PREVIEW: Heat take on visiting Raptors for second game in a row

NBA

Kyle Lowry had a bad debut. How’s he doing now?

Loading comments...