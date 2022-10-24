Hot Hot Hoops NBA Podcast - Episode 2: How have the Heat performed so far?

In the second episode of the Hot Hot Hoops Miami Heat podcast, senior writers Brandon Di Perno and Matt Hanifan discuss the Heat’s progress through their first three games of the regular season during their homestand.

Other subjects include which players have stood out so far, and who haven’t, as well as the national media’s perception of the Heat and what makes Heat Nation so unique.

Have a listen, let us know what you'd like us to discuss in future episodes, and make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!