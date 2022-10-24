NBA GAMETHREAD: Toronto Raptors (1-2) @ Miami HEAT (1-2)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (1-2) host the Toronto Raptors (1-2) for the second time in three nights at the FTX Arena.
Coach Erik Spoelstra will use a new starting lineup tonight after Caleb Martin was suspended for one game by the NBA for his role in the scuffle on Saturday with rookie Christian Koloko.
Miami will continue to sit out Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven for the fourth consecutive game to open the season.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven - Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Caleb Martin - Out: League suspension
- Nikola Jovic - Out: League suspension
TORONTO:
- Scottie Barnes: Out: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain
- Otto Porter Jr.: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Fred VanVleet
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Gary Trent Jr.
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Christian Soloko
|SF
|Max Strus
|O.G. Anunoby
|PF
|Jimmy Butler
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Bam Adebayo
