NBA GAMETHREAD: Toronto Raptors (1-2) @ Miami HEAT (1-2)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (1-2) host the Toronto Raptors (1-2) for the second time in three nights at the FTX Arena.

Coach Erik Spoelstra will use a new starting lineup tonight after Caleb Martin was suspended for one game by the NBA for his role in the scuffle on Saturday with rookie Christian Koloko.

Miami will continue to sit out Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven for the fourth consecutive game to open the season.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven - Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Tendinosis

Caleb Martin - Out: League suspension

Nikola Jovic - Out: League suspension

TORONTO:

Scottie Barnes: Out: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

Otto Porter Jr.: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST