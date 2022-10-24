 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Toronto Raptors (1-2) @ Miami HEAT (1-2)

Miami will be without starter Caleb Martin tonight against Toronto.

By Surya Fernandez
Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (1-2) host the Toronto Raptors (1-2) for the second time in three nights at the FTX Arena.

Coach Erik Spoelstra will use a new starting lineup tonight after Caleb Martin was suspended for one game by the NBA for his role in the scuffle on Saturday with rookie Christian Koloko.

Miami will continue to sit out Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven for the fourth consecutive game to open the season.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven - Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Impingement
  • Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Caleb Martin - Out: League suspension
  • Nikola Jovic - Out: League suspension

TORONTO:

  • Scottie Barnes: Out: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain
  • Otto Porter Jr.: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Raptors Position Heat
Fred VanVleet PG Kyle Lowry
Gary Trent Jr. SG Tyler Herro
Christian Soloko SF Max Strus
O.G. Anunoby PF Jimmy Butler
Pascal Siakam C Bam Adebayo

