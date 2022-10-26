GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (1-3) need to start collecting wins to get their season going in the right direction. As they begin a west coast trip, they’ll face the undefeated Portland Trailblazers (4-0).

With Damian Lillard healthy and playing great, the Blazers have been tough to beat. Lillard is averaging 33.3 PPG through the first four games, which have all been against Western Conference teams. The Heat didn’t play Lillard at all last year due to injuries, he’s always a tough cover, even with Kyle Lowry.

The other problem the Blazers present is the size of Jusuf Nurkic, who has traditionally been a tough matchup for Bam Adebayo. The Heat don’t have a great margin for error when multiple of their guys don’t produce. And with it being the first road game, you have to expect that it’s going to be a little more difficult to put the ball in the basket.

But, the Heat just can’t afford to lose this game as they head into San Fransisco to play the Warriors the next night. They’ve got to find a way to do it. The Blazers don’t have the type of depth that the Heat do, so maybe Miami can use that to their advantage.

Either way, we will be watching and cheering on the Heat.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

PORTLAND:

Gary Payton II: out

Trendon Watford: out

Olivier Sarr: out

Justise Winslow: questionable

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Blazers Position Heat Blazers Position Heat Damian Lillard PG Kyle Lowry Anfernee Simons SG Tyler Herro Josh Hart SF Jimmy Butler Jerami Grant PF Caleb Martin Jusuf Nurkic C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via DraftKings)

The odds can be found at DraftKings.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: BallySports

TIPOFF: 10:00 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

