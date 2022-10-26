NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (1-3) @ Portland Trail Blazers (4-0)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (1-3) hit the road in search of victories after a disappointing 1-3 home stand to open the regular season, but they’ll have to start with the undefeated Portland Trail Blazers (4-0).
Miami will continue to sit out Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven as they have since the start of the regular season. They will have Caleb Martin and rookie Nikola Jovic back from league suspension for their roles in a skirmish that took place Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports at 10:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven - Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Knee; Tendinosis
PORTLAND:
- Gary Payton II: Return to Competition Reconditioning
- Olivier Sarr: Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Sprain
- Trendon Watford: Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Flexor Strain
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 10:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Trail Blazers
|Position
|Heat
|Trail Blazers
|Position
|Heat
|Damian Lillard
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Josh Hart
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jerami Grant
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Jusuf Nurkic
|C
|Bam Adebayo
