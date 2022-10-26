NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (1-3) @ Portland Trail Blazers (4-0)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (1-3) hit the road in search of victories after a disappointing 1-3 home stand to open the regular season, but they’ll have to start with the undefeated Portland Trail Blazers (4-0).

Miami will continue to sit out Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven as they have since the start of the regular season. They will have Caleb Martin and rookie Nikola Jovic back from league suspension for their roles in a skirmish that took place Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports at 10:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven - Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Knee; Tendinosis

PORTLAND:

Gary Payton II: Return to Competition Reconditioning

Olivier Sarr: Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Sprain

Trendon Watford: Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Flexor Strain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 10:00 p.m. EST