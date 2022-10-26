 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (1-3) @ Portland Trail Blazers (4-0)

Miami seeks to reverse course after a disappointing home stand to open the season.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (1-3) hit the road in search of victories after a disappointing 1-3 home stand to open the regular season, but they’ll have to start with the undefeated Portland Trail Blazers (4-0).

Miami will continue to sit out Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven as they have since the start of the regular season. They will have Caleb Martin and rookie Nikola Jovic back from league suspension for their roles in a skirmish that took place Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports at 10:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven - Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Impingement
  • Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Knee; Tendinosis

PORTLAND:

  • Gary Payton II: Return to Competition Reconditioning
  • Olivier Sarr: Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Sprain
  • Trendon Watford: Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Flexor Strain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 10:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Trail Blazers Position Heat
Damian Lillard PG Kyle Lowry
Anfernee Simons SG Tyler Herro
Josh Hart SF Jimmy Butler
Jerami Grant PF Caleb Martin
Jusuf Nurkic C Bam Adebayo

