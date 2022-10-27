NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (2-3) @ Golden State Warriors (2-2)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (2-3) face the NBA champion Golden State Warriors (2-2) tonight at the Chase Center on the second night of a back-to-back set on the road. They will look to win consecutive games for the first time this NBA season after blowing out the Portland Trail Blazers last night.
Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven are not with the team as they recover from injury. Two-way player Jamal Cain will be active tonight for the Heat.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as NBA TV at 10:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Dewayne Dedmon: Injury/Illness - Left Foot; Plantar fasciitis
GOLDEN STATE:
- Andre Iguodala: Injury/Illness - Left Hip; Injury Management
- Donte DiVincenzo: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 10:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Warriors
|Position
|Heat
|Stephen Curry
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Klay Thompson
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Andrew Wiggins
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Draymond Green
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Kevon Looney
|C
|Bam Adebayo
