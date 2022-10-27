NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (2-3) @ Golden State Warriors (2-2)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (2-3) face the NBA champion Golden State Warriors (2-2) tonight at the Chase Center on the second night of a back-to-back set on the road. They will look to win consecutive games for the first time this NBA season after blowing out the Portland Trail Blazers last night.

Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven are not with the team as they recover from injury. Two-way player Jamal Cain will be active tonight for the Heat.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as NBA TV at 10:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Knee; Tendinosis

Dewayne Dedmon: Injury/Illness - Left Foot; Plantar fasciitis

GOLDEN STATE:

Andre Iguodala: Injury/Illness - Left Hip; Injury Management

Donte DiVincenzo: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 10:00 p.m. EST