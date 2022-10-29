GAME PREVIEW: Miami Heat look to bounce back against winless Sacramento Kings

Tonight, the Miami Heat get a chance to bounce back in a very winnable game against an 0-4 Sacramento Kings team. Although it could seem like a guaranteed win, Miami has had some struggles against Sacramento in recent years. The Heat are 4-4 against them in the last 4 seasons.

Look for it to be a fast paced game tonight, with Miami increasing their speed by inserting Caleb Martin into the line up this season and with Sacramento always having that style of basketball. The Kings are a very young team with a lot of energy. The struggles for them this season has not taken place on the offensive side, it has been the defense.

The same thing can be said for Miami, so it is going to be interesting how these teams match up against each other. The Heat need to contain De’Aaron Fox and not let him get to his spots, especially the driving lanes where he can wreck havoc by either scoring or setting up a teammate.

Miami also needs to find a way to contain Malik Monk, who has been a known “Heat killer” for a few seasons now. On the Heat’s side, Tyler Herro has to get into a rhythm. Herro started the season off hot but has cooled down since. Something that can be changed in really just one good night offensively to gain some momentum.

Bam Adebayo also looks to build on his 26 point performance against the Golden State Warriors and continue that dominant effort that Heat fans know he’s capable of.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: Out

Omer Yurtseven: Out

Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable - Stomach; Non-Covid illness

SACRAMENTO:

Kevin Huerter: Probable - Left Shoulder; Soreness

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Kings Position Heat Kings Position Heat De'Aaron Fox PG Kyle Lowry Kevin Huerter SG Tyler Herro Keegan Murray SF Jimmy Butler Harrison Barnes PF Caleb Martin Domantas Sabonis C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via FanDuel)

The odds can be found at FanDuel. The Heat are a -4 on the spread and the game as a 228 over/under the line.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Florida

TIPOFF: 6:00 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!