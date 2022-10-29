NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (2-4) @ Sacramento Kings (0-4)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The struggling Miami Heat (2-4) look to put a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors in their prior game with a chance to get a road win against the 0-4 Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven are not with the team as they recover from injury while Dewayne Dedmon is questionable with a stomach ailment.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports at an early (and welcome) 6:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Knee; Tendinosis

Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable - Stomach; Non-Covid illness

SACRAMENTO:

Kevin Huerter: Probable - Left Shoulder; Soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 6:00 p.m. EST